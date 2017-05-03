Tower Theatre & Thoroughly Modern Productions Team Up

The Tower Theatre Foundation and Thoroughly Modern Productions invite you to the Tower during the First Friday Art Walk on May 5 in Downtown Bend. Preview excerpts from the Broadway award-winning musical Guys and Dolls between 6-9pm in the iconic and historic Tower.

With help from volunteers at Aspen Ridge Retirement and Mt. Bachelor Senior Living, the high stakes atmosphere of Guys and Dolls will be recreated in the Tower lobby with roulette, bingo and an interactive horse race. A rehearsal for Guys and Dolls will be ongoing in the Tower auditorium with excerpts from the show performed free every half hour starting at 6:30pm. Catch the entire production of Broadway in Concert: Guys and Dolls at the Tower Theatre June 2-4.

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org