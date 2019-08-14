Tower Theatre to Premiere of ABBA’s Rock Musical-Comedy Mamma Mia!

(Mollie Tennant, Mamma Mia! | Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Here we go again! For seven years the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation has presented a theatrical production each September, spanning the spectrum from classic to modern; from Les Miserables to Avenue Q.

For the second straight year, Bend’s Thoroughly Modern Productions, under the direction of David DaCosta, has taken on the significant task of delivering the annual, all-local production. This Fall, the Tower premieres the international hit Mamma Mia! — a story of following dreams, finding love and female empowerment.

“The importance of bringing these renowned shows to the Tower stage goes far beyond the spotlights,” said DaCosta. “The performers, musicians and technicians have a rare and valuable opportunity to show the community they not only have the passion to handle these productions; they have the talent to make everlasting memories for audiences new and old. It has been an absolute thrill to be at the head of this ship.”

Composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the pop group ABBA, the story follows a spirited bride-to-be, her mother, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. The story is told through dozens of ABBA hit songs, including Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love on Me, Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and Money, Money, Money.

A cast of local phenoms features Mollie Tennant (Cats, Les Miz), Natalie Manz (Shrek, A Tower Christmas), Ryan Klontz (Evita, Rock of Ages), Erik McGinnis (Newsies, Rock of Ages) and Lindsay Burden (Cats, Boogie Wonderland). Come fall in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Thoroughly Modern Productions and directed by David DaCosta with choreography by Dakota Weeda and musical direction from Angelina Anello-Dennee. By special arrangement with Music Theatre International (mtishows.com), this performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Salvesen Homes, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, Riverside Animal Hospital and First Interstate Bank. Performance Sponsor is Gary and Terry Reynolds. Tickets are on sale now.

Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strength of community.

What: Mamma Mia!

Tickets: Reserved Seating $32, $42, $47 (plus $3 preservation fee) available at the box office on Wall, 541-317-0700 or at towertheatre.org

When: September 13-14, 19-21 at 7:30pm; September 14, 15 and 21 at 2pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, Oregon

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700