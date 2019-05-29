Tower Theatre Transforms into Boogie Wonderland

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Jump on The Groove Train & Let’s Dance!

Find your bell bottoms, buckle up your platforms, jump on that groove train and let’s dance! Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents Boogie Wonderland – the most far out dance party of the summer! Produced by Thoroughly Modern Productions, directed by David DaCosta, and hosted by Dan Schimmoller, the weekend of funk highlights the top dance and disco hits of the late 1970s performed by six local disco divas, including: Mollie Tennant, Stephanie Slade, Aria Johnson, Stephanie Crespo, Christie Capucci and Jamie Atkinson.

The evening’s playlist includes hits Car Wash, It’s Raining Men, Lady Maramalade, Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia, to name a few. The stage transforms into a runway with a disco dance floor down front for all attendees to boogie. But that’s not all — Bend’s eight-piece soul and funk band, The Cutmen, turn up the heat with their groovy backline. Bandleader, Jason Jackson, and the rest of The Cutmen believe in the power of music, and especially dance. Says Jackson, “It’s nice to go out and hear some really good music that just heals the soul… gets you ready for the next week… It’s just so good to get people feeling good.” Central Oregon, you’ll be feeling good after this weekend full of fun and dancing, so c’mon get down at Boogie Wonderland.

Boogie Wonderland

Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 | 7:30pm | Tower Theatre

Reserved Seating $17, $22, $32 (plus $3 preservation fee)

TowerTheatre.org | 541-317-0700