Trade Food for Fines during Deschutes Public Library’s Food Drive

When you want to keep a good thing going, you may keep your library items a little longer than expected—which could result in late fees. Reduce or eliminate those overdue fines by bringing in food to your library. Bring your non-perishable food items to your library during open hours starting August 25 through September 2 and get $1 off for each item, up to a total of $5 a day. No overdue fines? You are still welcome to drop off an item to contribute to community members in need.

You can drop off food during open hours starting Saturday, August 25, through Sunday, September 2, at any Deschutes Public Library:

Downtown Bend Library

601 NW Wall Street, Bend

East Bend Library

62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

La Pine Library

16425 1st Street, La Pine

Redmond Library

827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Sisters Library

110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Sunriver Library

56844 Venture Lane, Sunriver

For library hours, visit www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/

All food will go to NeighborImpact’s Food Bank, which collects and distributes food to more than 40 different sites throughout Central Oregon. NeighborImpact is in particular need of canned fruit (without added sugar), soups and stews, but all canned and non-perishable food items will be accepted.