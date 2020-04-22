Travel from Home

(Chicken Ras el Hanout | Photo courtesy of Savory Spice)

“Head of the Shop” is the literal translation of one of Morocco’s most common spice blends, and one of my favorite seasonings for slow cooking and grilling; Ras el Hanout. The implied meaning of this seasoning’s name refers to the best spices that the Spice Merchant has to offer. While Ras el Hanout can vary greatly between spice shops inside and outside of North Africa, it typically contains cardamom, cumin, cloves, nutmeg, mace and turmeric. These are deliciously warming spices and flavors that build during a low and slow cooking process in tagines or stews. It pairs well with all types of meats used as a rub or as a seasoning on roasted vegetables.

While we may not be able to travel very far from home at this time, there is no better place than our own kitchen to experience the smell and tastes of a Moroccan Souk.

savoryspiceshop.com

Chicken Ras el Hanout

A Little Sweet & a Little Savory with Warm Spices & Dried Fruits

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp. Cubed Crystallized Ginger, chopped

2 tsp. Ras el Hanout

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups chicken stock

16 dried apricots or prunes

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an oven-proof, lidded sauté pan, cook onions in olive oil over medium heat until softened. Add garlic, Ras el Hanout and chopped ginger. Cook another 2 to 3 min. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Remove onion mixture and put chicken in pan, adding more oil if necessary and cook about 2 min. on each side. Return onion mixture to pan and add chicken stock and dried plums (or apricots). Cover pan and put in oven for 30 min., turning chicken halfway through cooking time.

Time

Active Prep: 10 min

Cook: 40 min

Nutrition

Nut-Free

Dairy-Free

Serving Suggestions

Serve over rice or couscous.

Yield

4 servings

Thanks to: Vivian Peterson, Savory Spice customer