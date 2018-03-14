Tumalo Art Co. 7th Annual Best Fine Art Sale Ever!

(Photo courtesy of Tumalo Art Co.)

Tumalo Art Co. artists (and friends) are once again cleaning out their studios to make room for new art, for the 7th Annual Best Fine Art Sale Ever, Saturday, March 17. The one-day-only sale will be held in the Old Mill District in the space next to Orange Theory. Doors will open promptly at 9am and close at 3pm.

This annual sale has become a locals favorite with amazing deals on fantastic art. Over 20 artists will have work in the show—paintings, digital media photography, jewelry, glass, wood turning and more.

For more information call 541-385-9144 or visit www.tumaloartco.com. Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run collective in the heart of the Old Mill District open 7 days a week.