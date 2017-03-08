Tumalo Art Co. Annual Best Fine Art Sale Ever

Tumalo Art Co. artists are cleaning out their studios for our 6th annual Best Fine Art Sale Ever! March 11, 9am-3pm. Art lovers line up early for this highly anticipated sale to find the art they love usually 25-50 percent off retail price.

This year the sale will be held in the Ruffwear warehouse in NW Bend located at 2843 NW Lolo Dr. just across from the Summit High School track.

20 artists are involved in the sale this year. Paintings in every medium and style, digital media, printmaking, ceramics, turned wood, jewelry and more.

541-385-9144, www.tumaloartco.com