Turkuaz at Domino Room

Turkuaz is a nine-piece Powerfunk outfit from Brooklyn, New York, whose modern take on the classic funk sound has established them as leaders in the funk revolution that’s currently taking place in the genre. Blending elements of Pop, R&B and Soul with their distinct aggressive funk core, Turkuaz sounds like the musical child of Sly & the Family Stone and Talking Heads.

With the release of their new album Digitonium, Turkuaz’s sound is more accessible than ever and poised to break out to a more mainstream audience. With a playful feel that evokes the best of 80s dance music, Turkuaz’s tightly arranged songs are built on thick grooves, driven by powerhouse rhythm and horn sections, as well as four distinct vocalists.

The group’s constant coast-to-coast touring since 2012 has earned them a passionate and dedicated national fan base that’s consistently growing. A dance band at their roots, Turkuaz’s live shows are high-energy, floor-shaking, visually appealing events filled with colorful clothing and choreographed dance moves that always leave attendees wanting more.

Sinkane music — every note of it — comes straight out of a generosity of spirit. Never has that spirit been on more vivid display than on the uplifting new album Life & Livin’ It. This is feel-good music for trying times, celebrating what makes life good without ignoring what makes it hard.

Advance tickets are $20 and will go up to $25 at the door. Spetember 26, Domino Room, downtown Bend.

21 and older, doors open at 7:30pm. Sinkane will kick things off at 8:30pm.

