TWO STATE HERITAGE COMMISSIONS TO MEET APRIL 11 IN BEND

The Oregon Heritage Commission and the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries will meet at 9am in separate locations. The Heritage Commission will be at the Liberty Theater at 849 NW Wall St. The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries will meet at Visit Bend at 750 NW Lava Rd #160. Their meetings are open to the public and their agendas include opportunities for public comment. Meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations and translation may be arranged up to 72 hours in advance of the meeting by calling 503-986-0690.

The Oregon Heritage Commission agenda includes selection of officers, establishment of committees, and other heritage topics. The Heritage Commission is comprised of nine people representing Oregon’s heritage and geographical diversity who have been appointed by the Governor. There are nine advisory representatives from state agencies and statewide organizations. The mission of the Oregon Heritage Commission is to secure, sustain, and enhance Oregon’s heritage by ensuring coordination of heritage initiatives by public and private organizations; advocacy on its behalf; education of the public about its extent and value; and promotion and celebration of its diversity. For more information, contact coordinator Beth Dehn at 503-986-0696 or beth.dehn@oregon.gov .

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries agenda includes a legislative update, statewide cemetery clean-up days, and other topics related to historic cemeteries. State law established the seven-member Commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving and maintaining their appearances. More information about commission activities, contact coordinator Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by e-mail at kuri.gill@oregon.gov

For more information about the meetings and both commissions, visit www.oregonheritage.org