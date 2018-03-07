UK Blues Sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor to Take America by Storm at the Domino Room

March 16 at 7pm

Joanne Shaw Taylor has established herself as the UK’s number one star of the blues-rock world. The girl with the big voice and killer guitar chops has toured extensively around the globe, released critically acclaimed albums and gained a global fan base. Her eagerly anticipated US tour commences on March 1 in Boston and says farewell in Phoenix on March 24.

Joanne’s 2009 debut album White Sugar opened the door and with her breaking the notoriously hard-to-crack US market. She beat the stereotypes of age and gender, gaining acclaim from critics and peers alike. Subsequent albums; Diamonds in the Dirt (2010), Almost Always Never (2012) and Songs From The Road (2013) followed and Joanne’s fan base grew globally.

In 2014 Joanne reunited with her White Sugar album producer, Jim Gaines, recording her next album The Dirty Truth in Memphis. It was a joyous return to Joanne’s original sound of mixing blues influences with rock riffs. A critical success, The Dirty Truth was released on Ms. Taylor’s own indie label Axehouse Records.

Following international recognition in 2016 including performances on Later… With Jools Holland, BBC’s Glastonbury coverage and outstanding reviews for her latest and biggest selling album to date, Wild. Recorded at Grand Victor Sound Studios, Nashville TN, ‘Wild’ has been produced by Kevin Shirley (Joe Bonamassa, Aerosmith, Journey, Iron Maiden) and features members of Joe Bonamassa’s band.

Joanne toured with a formidable force starting 2017 selling out UK and European dates. With the EU solidly under her belt it’s time to take America by storm this March.

