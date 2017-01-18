A Unique Union of Art and Humanitarian Aid

(Photo above: Resting Tiger, colored pencil and pastel by an inmate of Snake River Correctional Institution)

Oregon’s Inmates donate art and raise more than $60,000 for Ugandan Orphanage

A unique fusion of two very different worlds has brilliantly collided and created an uncommon partnership between Oregon and Uganda, orphans and inmates, and artwork and humanitarian aid.

Inmates from five correctional institutions in Oregon are creating art – paintings, drawings and textiles that are donated and sold to raise funds for Visions of Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps fund the Otino Waa Children’s Village in northern Uganda. The orphanage currently houses 300 children, many of whom have either lost their parents or have been abandoned. Otino Waa clothes, gives shelter, educates and gives these children valuable skills that can be used in the real world.

Founders Bob and Carol Higgins, retired school teachers from Bend, were on a mission to provide clean drinking water to rural villages about 14 years ago when a chance encounter brought them together with a local man named Deacon. They found out he was the self-appointed caretaker of approximately 78 orphans. When they returned a year later, the kids were under threat from the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) a rebel group and heterodox Christian cult which operates in northern Uganda. The Higgin’s hired a flatbed truck and heroically helped transport the children to safety and put them into schools. The orphanage was born.

Since 2009, inmates have raised more than $60,000 for the orphanage which is directly associated with sales from artwork they have donated. The artwork has been exhibited at Franklin’s Crossing and is currently at St Charles Hospital in Bend. Billye Turner, a local art consultant who curates shows at Franklin Crossing, is a board member of Visions of Hope and has been involved for six years.

“A friend of mine said, you have got to see these paintings,” begins Turner, “I was amazed. I bought a graphite piece from one of their early offerings and thought, I need to get involved.”

Due to limitations of what inmates can work with, most works are mixed media pastels and graphite. Some have had artistic training but many have not. Rather they are guided by those who have been in the program for many years. The result is spectacular, many images imagined of the African continent, scenes of women carrying water, elephants, tigers and local children.

Turner curates the shows where these works are sold, she continues “doing this work makes me feel good. It makes me feel useful and does something to contribute to the welfare to the world. I feel particularly fortunate that it revolves around about art, because it’s obviously what I love and do.”

Dale Russell, vice president of Visions of Hope, and his wife Sandy Russell, have been involved since 2006 and were so captured by the desire to help that they helped initiate the art program. “We didn’t know anything about art,” begins Russell “or anything inmates or about orphans for that matter, but there you go!

“We now have 90 inmates supporting 107 kids. Which means some inmates are supporting two. It’s unbelievable.”

The effect on participating inmates is extraordinary. Most will never step out into the free world again. Depression and anger can overcome them. Visions of Hope, offers exactly that, hope and purpose. Russell relates a particularly exemplary story of how the program offers transformation with an inmate named Ritchie.

“The first time I saw him, he was all slumped over in a wheelchair and they had to push him in. He barely spoke, his eyes were downcast and I really thought there was no way this guy was going to do anything for us. The next time, we saw him four to fix months later and he was walking with a cane, and I asked him what happened? ‘Well, they invited me to be part of the art group, and I started doing it again after these years. I feel better. I have a purpose.’

Six months from that, we saw him again. This time without a cane and he had this quickness in his step. He came in, set up the room, the tables, the chairs and was scurrying around. Again, I asked him what had happened? He replied, ‘well they gave me permission to go back to my cell and work on my art there. My bed frame becomes the table, and I’m able to work lots of hours.’ So now he’s could make his own medium. He is very inventive and creative, he takes scraps and makes his own pastels, graphite’s.

“And then, another six months, and now what, he has a tan on his face. He’s been running laps around the track because he is absolutely floored from the tremendous encouragement from people who are enjoying his artwork. That’s how life changing this program is, for both the inmates and the children who are benefiting from now having a safe place, education and resources to start their lives. And Ritchie is now one of our bestselling painters. It’s completely changed his life.”

The impact was felt by the inmates with special visits from past students of the orphanage. Charles, a young Ugandan man who lost his parents, came as a representative one year. Turner relates the story, “He stood up there and said that he couldn’t believe that those who were in worse circumstances than himself were so kind, generous and could give so much. I mean, can you believe, that this child who came from extreme poverty and desolation thought that? He started sobbing as he spoke. He was so grateful that he was now educated,” she pauses, “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house that day.”

The impact of Visions of Hope and the inmate art program cannot then be disputed. It not only gives education, safety and skillsets to succeed for the children, but a sense of purpose and outlet for the inmates and for those involved in running the program. Russell sums it up by saying “we can use art to heal someone. Whether it be inmates or orphans, and that’s really something special.”

www.visionsofhope.org