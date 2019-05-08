Unrepresented Artists of Central Oregon, #6

(Left: Water Lilies torn paper and acrylic paint on wood panel, 20″x16”, 2016 by Heather Moyer and Right: Spring at Three Creeks, soft pastel on paper, 16”x12”, 2018 by Janet Rawlings)

Heather Moyer (hmartisticcreations.com)

Bio: Heather Moyer, a self-taught artist living in Redmond, moved to Oregon from the Austin, Texas area in June 2018. She began her art career in the late 90’s painting pottery, which she sold at the Renaissance Art Market across from the University of Texas. She also worked as a nanny during this time and began painting murals for her clients both in private homes and business spaces all over The Lone Star State. In 2010 Heather gave birth to her daughter and began creating art from home with acrylics and various mixed media. While living in Texas, she has been a vendor in many festivals and outdoor art markets and has displayed her work at many venues including the Bastrop Fine Arts Guild Gallery, Lost Pines Art Center Gallery, Blessed Bee Winery, San Marcos Art Squared, Lockhart Sip and Stroll and San Marcos Sip and Stroll. Since moving to Oregon, Heather has gained exposure and sales through Layor Art + Supply, her website and her artist page on Facebook, and continues to create new work, constantly exploring new techniques and mediums.

Artist Statement: I am a self-taught artist and create colorful, whimsical pieces inspired by Mother Nature. Feeling very blessed to work from home doing something that feeds my soul, I thrive in the relative solitude of individual artistic production and the ability to get lost in my work. My amazing, new home in Central Oregon provides ample inspiration for my art as I spend much time outdoors hiking trails, taking photographs and gathering inspiration. Recent work, often depicting the changing seasons, features juniper and pine trees, lava flows, mountains, skies and animals. I build the image on my canvases using modeling clay, layered paper and sometimes layered cardboard before covering the canvas with paper to form the base, giving the resultant painting a 3-dimensional quality full of texture and movement. Process excites me as I continue to learn new skills in my current exploration of inks and fiber arts, and I am working towards the goal of having my own gallery space. My dream of moving to Oregon from Texas was realized through hard work and dedication, and I remain very excited about what this new chapter of my life will bring. Starting over isn’t always easy, but I am inspired, driven and up for the challenge of making a name for myself and my work in the Pacific Northwest.

Janet Rawlings (rawlingsfineart.weebly.com)

Bio: Janet Rawlings is a self-taught, award-winning fine artist who has maintained an interest in art throughout her life. As a small child Janet loved to doodle and draw animals in exacting proportions. As a young adult, she began to formalize these explorations into fully-realized images using pastel pencils. Her artistic interests morphed into a career as a Technical Designer / Drafter, which ended prematurely in her early forties due to health complications. It was then that Janet dove back into fine art. With Soft Pastels as her primary medium, Janet has studied under numerous renowned pastel artists and taken several college level art classes. Later, she co-created and for six years directed a weekly art group in Medford, Oregon.

Janet is an active member of The Pastel Society of Oregon, Pastel Society of the West Coast, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, Sagebrushers Art Society, Urban Sketchers and The Tucson Pastel Society. She enjoys participating in local art activities like paint-outs, workshops, competitions and business displays. She is also connected online through several Facebook groups including International Association of Pastel Societies and Thriving Christian Artists. Janet has received numerous awards for her work including Painting of the Year (twice, with Southern Oregon Society of Artists), Best of Show (Local Historical Buildings Event) and Reserve Grand Champion — Professional (Jackson County Fair).

Artist Statement:

I consider it a blessing to be able to view the world through a filter of beauty and wonder. In my paintings, I want the light to draw the viewer in to experience the peacefulness of the scene that I feel. Soft pastels and occasionally charcoals, my preferred mediums, enable me to express vivid color and intense values. I begin by using a sanded surface and apply a wet underpainting. Although I use gloves, I enjoy the tactile application that both mediums require, providing a direct connection to the movement and shapes I create. My painting style is soft realism with an eclectic variety of subjects, including landscapes, architecture and wildlife. Mountains, forests and waters particularly speak to my soul. Creating art allows me to express my love of the world around us, but it has also served as great therapy while facing a lifetime of medical challenges. Once I begin a painting, I forget about pain and instead immerse myself in the process of creating something beautiful.