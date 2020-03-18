Upcoming April 3-4 Piano Showcase Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Given the growing concern around COVID-19, and in light of the ban on public gatherings declared by Oregon Governor Brown, the Sunriver Music Festival Board of Trustees has decided that it is in the best interest of our patrons to cancel our upcoming Piano Showcase event, April 3-4, in Bend.

“Obviously we are extremely disappointed not to share the talents of these four world-class pianists with Central Oregon audiences,” states Operations Director Meagan Iverson. “The safety and wellbeing of our patrons and performers is paramount.”

Ticket holders to the Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre will be receiving an email outlining next steps and options.

Iverson adds that, at this point, there are no anticipated changes to the 43rd Annual Summer Festival in August. Music Director George Hanson reports that plans for celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven with Sunriver and Bend concerts from August 9-22 are nearing completion. You can view the complete season by going to the Festival’s website sunrivermusic.org.

Tickets for the summer season go on sale beginning April 1. For complete information email to tickets@sunrivermusic.org, or call the Ticket Office at 541-593-9310.

sunrivermusic.org