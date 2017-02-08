Valentine’s Day Tradition in Sunriver

Big Band Music & Four Course Dinner

Dancing to a traditional big band and enjoying a fantastic four course meal in Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall, Sunriver Music Festival’s 5TH Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance & Concert is a wonderful choice in Central Oregon for a romantic night out.

Presented by the Sunriver Music Festival and Sunriver Resort, the evening gets underway Tuesday, February 14 at 5:30pm and includes a gourmet-crafted four course dinner by the Sunriver Resort, a hosted happy hour, a full concert, and dancing to the 18 piece Salem Big Band. The Salem Big Band has been performing throughout the northwest since 1989. For this special evening of romance, the band has created a lineup of favorite big band love songs.

Come alone or bring your friends. Tables for two or eight are available. Tickets are $75 per person, but they go quickly, so call the Festival Ticket Office (541-593-9310), email tickets@sunrivermusic.org, or go online www.sunrivermusic.org to make your Valentine’s Day memorable.