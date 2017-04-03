Violin Virtuosos Bring the Bach & the Bass to the Tower

Sunday, April 2 at 7pm the Tower Theatre Foundation presents Black Violin in its Central Oregon debut. The duo of Wil B. (Wilner Baptiste) and Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) capture a high energy fusion of classical, hip-hop, rock and R&B.

Says the duo, “We’ve spent the last ten years working to encourage and empower people of all ages, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds to find what connects us, rather than shine a light on what divides us. We’ve taken the opportunity to spread a message that challenges the world’s view of what it means to rise above labels, be daring enough to follow your passion and, most of all, be true to yourself. As black men living in America, we understand the power of I can’t, yet we decide to live by and promote the power of I can. We realize that every opportunity to connect our diverse fans is an opportunity to break down the barriers that separate us, empower individuality and encourage progress.”

Black Violin’s stop in Bend is part of their UNITY tour (#BLACKVIOLINUNITY).

The Fret Drifters from Medford, Oregon will open for Black Violin. Their modern, eclectic fingerstyle guitar features two-handed tapping and slapping and powerhouse vocals. The Fret Drifters have opened for Tommy Emmanuel, Pat Benatar, Michael Franti, Janeane Garofalo, Leroy Bell, Firefall, Orleans and David Grisman and played blues and jazz festivals on the West Coast

and in Australia.

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org