Violist & Triathlete Carrie Holzman-Little

(Photo: right side is from IronMan triathlon in Hawaii, 2017 courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Carrie Holzman-Little has been a busy freelance violist in Southern California for the past 25 years. She received a Bachelor of Arts from University of California at Santa Barbara, where she studied with illustrious teachers such as William Primrose and Heiichiro Ohyama.

Ms. Holzman-Little has been the assistant Principal Viola of the Pasadena Symphony for 20 years and a member of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra since its inception. She was invited to attend the Tanglewood Music Festival with Leonard Bernstein, the Blossom Music Festival as part of the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Music Academy of the West with Maurice Abravanel. She is on the faculty of Pepperdine University’s annual Gold Coast Chamber Music Festival and the Verdugo Young Musician’s Association, and also runs a private teaching studio. She has spent the past twenty years as a member of the Oregon Bach Festival in Eugene, Oregon under the direction of Helmuth Rilling, and makes annual appearances in Central Oregon with the Crown City String Quartet.

If you’ve seen the movies Ice Age or Toy Story, then you’ve already heard Ms. Holzman-Little play. As a studio musician she has performed on numerous film and TV soundtracks. In addition to performing, she currently serves as the personnel manager for the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Santa Monica. Ms. Holzman-Little is married to cellist Dane Little. They have two children, one of whom is currently a student at Juilliard and a baroque cellist in the Juilliard Historical Performance program. Outside of her music career, Ms. Holzman-Little has been a successful triathlete for the past ten years. She has completed three full IronMan triathlons, and qualified and will be running the Boston Marathon in April 2018.

High Desert Chamber Music’s 10th Anniversary season presents Carrie Holzman-Little performing with Crown City String Quartet at Bend Church on April 6 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available through High Desert Chamber Music by phone or online. Come hear the music!