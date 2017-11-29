(Above: Twinkle in Dad’s Eye, mixed media by an inmate of an Oregon correctional institute)

Art in the Atrium — Franklin Crossing Fine Art Exhibition

Paintings by Inmates of Oregon Correctional Institutions to Benefit Ugandan Orphan Children of Otino Waa

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, First Friday, December 1, 5-8pm exhibits artwork by inmates of Oregon correctional institutions with sales benefiting the Ugandan orphan children of Otino Waa Children’s Village. The exhibit continues through December 30, 2017.

In 2002, Carol and Bob Higgins, missionaries and former Bend school teachers, responded to pleas to rescue orphans from the violence of the Lord’s Revolutionary Army (LRA). The Higgins aided orphans of the northern Ugandan conflict near Lira, Uganda, establishing Otino Waa Children’s Village.

Now some 14 years later, approximately 300 children continue receiving food, clothing, housing, education and spiritual support at the village, assisted by U.S. in-country directors, native Ugandans, dedicated employees and worldwide beneficiaries. In residence, the children attend primary, secondary and vocational school. Especially noteworthy, 78 Otino Waa graduates currently continue on scholarships in Ugandan institutions of higher education.

Visions of Hope (VoH), directed by Dale and Sandy Russell in Bend, supports Otino Waa by joining its children and inmates of six Oregon correctional institutions. In its eighth year, VoH, a volunteer organization, collects and sells paintings, jewelry, crocheted hats, quilts and other items generously created by approximately eighty inmates statewide as a fund raiser for the village children. All sales of inmates’ art and other items solely benefit the children.

Douglas Omara, Ugandan pastor, hosted by VoH, recently expressed Otino Waa’s gratitude to inmates while visiting several institutions in Oregon. Omara also serves as transportation coordinator and as a vocational teacher at the village.

For information contact Visions of Hope, Dale Russell, at dale@visions-hope.org, 541-420-6611. Billye Turner, art consultant, curates the Franklin Crossing displays with info at billyeturner@bendnet.com, 503-780-2828.