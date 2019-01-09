Vocalist Kat Edmonson Brings Timeless, Impressive Sound to BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

(Kat Edmonson, Photo Courtesy of the Oxford Hotel Bend)

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford kicks off 2019 with Kat Edmonson, an inspired vocalist whose sophisticated sound has been dubbed “vintage pop”.

“Kat’s talent is inherently unique; her voice is impeccable, soulfully emotive, and enduring,” said Samuel Johnson, General Manager of Oxford Hotel Bend. “We’re looking forward to a weekend filled with three sold out shows, as well as a free two-hour music education workshop for the Central Oregon community. With the support of our generous sponsors, we’re able to offer these opportunities for the public to learn from world-class artists like Kat.”

Edmonson’s most recent album, Old Fashioned Gal, was released in April 2018 on Spinnerette Records. NPR Music’s “Songs We Love” premiered the title track, noting that “Edmonson is astute with her references, and canny about the flirtation at the center of the song.”

The album follows her critically acclaimed 2014 release, The Big Picture, which debuted #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers, #1 on Contemporary Jazz Chart and #2 on the Total Jazz Chart. Her 2015 performance on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” garnered the program’s highest rated viewership since 2006.

Her 2012 release, Way Down Low, was described by The New York Times as “fresh as a spring bouquet” while The Boston Globe’s Steve Greenlee heralded it as “one of the greatest vocal albums I’ve ever heard.” The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart, and was featured on several major year-end lists.

Growing up in Houston, the Texas native evolved her signature style in Austin’s local club circuit for several years before self-releasing Take To The Sky in 2009, an album that wound up climbing into the Top 20 of the Billboard jazz charts. In the proceeding years, she toured throughout the United States, Europe and Japan while also supporting high profile acts including Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Gary Clark, Jr., Jamie Cullum, Shawn Colvin, Smokey Robinson, George Benson, Michael Kiwanuka, Nick Lowe and Willie Nelson.

Edmonson will perform three shows at Oxford Hotel Bend, all of which are sold out.

Friday, January 11, at 7pm

Saturday, January 12, at 5pm

Saturday, January 12, at 8pm

The public is invited to a FREE Music Education Workshop on Saturday, January 12, at 11:15am at Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Edmonson. Seating is limited; please arrive early.

About BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford: Now in its 9th year, BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford brings talented musicians to the intimate ballroom of Oxford Hotel Bend , located in the heart of downtown Bend. Patrick Lamb Productions produces the series, which features an array of never-before-seen in Bend performers. Local community sponsors are BendBroadband , The Sunstone Store , Central Oregon Radiology Associates , The Bulletin , Central Oregon Daily , Subaru of Bend , First Interstate Bank and 10below Restaurant . For more information, visit jazzattheoxford.com .