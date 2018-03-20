WAKING FINN MacCOOL ~ Tales of Ireland’s Greatest Poet Warrior

Bend Storytelling Circle announces an all-new creation by a fabulous storyteller who has entertained and delighted Central Oregon audiences in the past.

Will Hornyak lives in Portland, Oregon and we’re very pleased to have him come visit us again. A lifelong traveler, he has worked as a newspaperman in South America, a fisherman in Alaska, a carpenter, farmhand and university instructor. From Irish folktales and American tall tales to Native American legends, Russian fairytales and beyond, Will Hornyak weaves a wide web of well-crafted stories into energetic and highly engaging performances. He’ll tell us legends of the ancient Celtic warrior Finn MacCool on the 24th. Will Hornyak promises to captivate, surprise and intrigue.

Waking Finn MacCool will be held Saturday night, March the 24th at 7:30pm, at 2nd Street Theater. Doors open at 7pm.

2nd Street Theater is located at 220 NE Lafayette, Bend, Oregon.

There will also be a workshop led by Will for anyone interested in beginning or improving their own storytelling. Telling the World’s Oldest Stories: Giving Voice to the Archetypes of the Soul will be held Sunday morning from 9am to 12:30pm, at Liz’s Studio, 61780 Arrow Ave, Bend, Oregon. Send an email to BendStorytelling@gmail.com for directions. This experiential workshop explores methods for developing traditional material (myths, fairytales, folktales, poems and legends) to ground them in our own experience, body and voice. Bring a story, a portion of a story, or a poem you’d like to work with. No storytelling experience necessary. Beginners welcome!

Tickets can be purchased at Bendticket.com. Tickets for the Saturday night concert are $1. Tickets for the Sunday workshop are $25. People who would like to attend both the concert and the workshop will receive a promotional discount of $5. Total ticket price for the concert and workshop together is $35. Just enter promotion code: MacCool.

As Will says: “The more stories we have, the more ideas we have for meeting the twisting plots and myriad characters in our own lives.” Come and enjoy.

For more information please contact us via BendStorytelling@gmail.com or call Beverly Allen at 541-633-7882.