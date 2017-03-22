Warm Springs Artists Featured in Documentaries Created by High School Students & Caldera Artist In Residence

Filmmaker Jamie Howell is set to teach a Spring Break Film Workshop March 25 to Central Oregon high school students who are participants in Caldera’s year-round Youth Program. Over three days, Howell will guide the students through every step of the filmmaking process, from concept to final cut. This will include conducting interviews with artists from the Confederated Tribes at Warm Springs and filming them as they work. Each completed documentary will feature a different artist.

Howell is one of nine artists completing a residency with Caldera in March and his position was created through a collaboration between Caldera, BendFilm, and The Museum at Warm Springs.

Howell will present during Open Studios at the Caldera Arts Center on Saturday, March 25 at 12:30pm.

A writer, filmmaker, and musician, Jamie Howell, currently serves as both Artistic Director and Film and Development Director for the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth, Washington. Jamie started his career as a journalist and editor before moving into documentary film production and founding Howell at the Moon Productions in Wenatchee, WA. His documentary productions have centered largely on issues of sustainability through works such as “Broken Limbs: Apples, Agriculture and the New American Farmer” and “Pedal-Driven: a bikeumentary.”

He has garnered two Northwest Emmy nominations and a host of film festival awards, along with an award-winning body of television and online commercial productions.

March Caldera Artists in Residence Open Studios

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Caldera Arts Center (31500 Blue Lake Drive, Sisters)

Doors at 12:30pm, Program begins at 1pm

Coffee and snacks will be served.

Free and open to the public. No RSVP necessary.

An afternoon of art and conversation with Caldera’s March Artists in Residence. Experience the power of creativity in the warmth the Caldera Arts Center on stunning Blue Lake while contemporary artists from a variety of disciplines share their work at the final Open Studios of the year.

Caldera

Caldera’s mission is to be a catalyst for the transformation of underserved youth through innovative, year-round art and environmental programs. Our Youth Program serves Oregon youth from urban and rural communities who have limited access to educational and economic resources. Each year we support over 400 youth from Central Oregon and Portland, integrating over 100 professional youth workers, artists, and environmental specialists as mentors and teachers. Our mentors and artists nurture individual creativity to ignite self-expression and transform the way young people engage in their lives, families, and communities. In 2015, Caldera received a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award from First Lady Michelle Obama, recognizing Caldera as one of the top youth arts programs in the nation.

