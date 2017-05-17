Warm Springs Dancers to Perform at COCC Madras BBQ

The First Nations Student Union at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding a Community Barbecue event at the college’s Madras campus, Thursday, May 18, 5-7pm with dancing, drumming, food and fun for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public.

Warm Springs’ Quartz Creek Dancers will perform with drums and dancers and a member of the dance group will interpret the meaning of each dance. There will be free hamburgers and hotdogs, a bouncy house, kids’ games, plus an organic farmer’s market showcase and great prizes. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to donate to the COCC Madras campus food bank.

For more information, contact Native American Program Coordinator Gina Ricketts at 541-318-3782.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation due to other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.