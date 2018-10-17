Warm Springs Treaty Conference Speakers, Artists & Documentarians Announced

(Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Treaty Conference will take place at The Museum at Warm Springs on October 25–27

The list of speakers, artists and documentarians participating in People of the River, People of the Salmon: Then, Now and Tomorrow (“Wana Thlama-Nusuxmí Tanánma: E-Wah’-Cha’-Nye”) — a Treaty Conference in celebration of The Museum at Warm Springs’ 25th Anniversary — has been announced. The Treaty Conference is hosted by The Museum at Warm Springs and will take place at The Museum on Thursday, October 25-27.

The Treaty Conference will focus on the 1855 Treaty and the 1993 establishment of The Museum at Warm Springs as important actions of inherent sovereignty. The event will conclude with an honoring of “Living Treasures,” Warm Springs tribal citizens whose knowledge and commitment to perpetuating the culture and heritage leave a legacy for future generations.

Conference speakers will include: Howard Arnett, esq., pro tem instructor, University of Oregon, Karnopp Petersen LLP; Michelle J. DePass, J.D., MPA, president and CEO, Meyer Memorial Trust; Walter Echo Hawk Sr., esq. (Pawnee); Kathleen Shaye Hill (Klamath Tribes), author; The Honorable Alfred Lane III (Siletz), vice chairman, Confederated Tribes of Siletz; Rebecca Miles (Nez Perce), executive director, Nez Perce Tribe; Robert J. Miller (Eastern Shawnee), professor of law, Arizona State University; and Charles Wilkinson, esq., Moses Lasky professor of law emeritus, University of Colorado.

Lead artists and documentarians will include: Elizabeth Woody (Native Arts and Cultures Foundation literary fellow), senior lead artist and writer; Valerie Switzler, senior lead artist, culture bearer and linguist; Aurolyn Stwyer (Native Arts and Cultures Foundation master artist fellow), senior lead artist and culture bearer; Jefferson Greene, lead artist and culture bearer; Bunky Echo Hawk Jr., Pawnee–Yakama painter; Edward Heath, Warm Springs photographer; Woody Hunt, Cherokee-Modoc filmmaker; The Honorable Alfred Lane III, Siletz culture bearer and linguist; Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D., Nez Perce–Cayuse culture bearer and linguist; and Toma Villa, Yakama Nation painter.

The Treaty Conference will provide an overview of the history of treaties and, specifically, the history of treaties as it pertains to the tribes in Oregon. A focus will provide important materials to contribute to the education of Warm Springs tribal children and citizens as it relates to their inheritance of Treaty rights and responsibilities. The Conference panels will provide information for administrators of Oregon’s county and state governments and federal administrators of the Pacific Northwest region. Discussion will be centered on assisting Oregon teachers and educators to understand treaties and the history of Oregon’s tribes for the mandate of teaching American Indian history in schools; providing basic education for current and future Oregon citizens regarding tribal sovereignty and co-management of Natural Resources; and delivering insight to cultural constant — natural laws of the Creator — of Oregon tribes and the economic benefits of tribal sovereignty and governance.

The Treaty Conference is open to the general public and, especially, to those interested in tribal affairs. Registration is required. The Conference is free to Warm Springs tribal citizens but will be capped at 100 attendees with registration first come, first served. Total Conference attendance will be capped at 300 with registration first come, first served. The registration fee for all three days of the conference is $350 for non-tribal citizens (attendees). The registration fee includes meals. Lodging is not included in the fee. Information about local hotel accommodations is available upon request.

To register online, visit http://museumatwarmsprings.org/treaty-conference/, http://treatyconference.com or contact Deb Stacona, Development Officer, The Museum at Warm Springs 541-553-3331, ext. 405; dstacona@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Treaty Conference is organized by The Museum at Warm Springs and The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon. The Treaty Conference, Treaty exhibit and associated programs are sponsored by Meyer Memorial Trust; Collins Foundation; the Oregon Community Foundation; the PGE Foundation; PGE Corporation; Samuel Johnson Foundation; Oregon Humanities; Siletz Tribal Charitable Fund; Roundhouse Foundation; Native Arts and Cultures Foundation; among others. Co-Sponsors are the Oregon Historical Society; High Desert Museum; Confluence Project; Tananáwit; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP; and Karnopp Petersen LLP.

The Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 Display, which opened on October 2, will be on view at The Museum through November 3. The exhibit includes six pages of the original Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 that established the Warm Springs Reservation. The Treaty pages, which are on loan from the National Archives in Washington, D.C., were selected by Museum Archivist and Warm Springs Tribal Member Evaline Patt. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and 8am to 5pm during the Treaty Conference.

About The Museum at Warm Springs and the 25th Anniversary

On March 14, 1993, The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors as a living repository and center to perpetuate the culture and heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Its mission is to preserve, advance and share knowledge of the cultural, traditional and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This year, The Museum is celebrating 25 years as a community treasure and key cultural resource. To mark this milestone, The Museum is presenting a year-long program of special events and activities, which are being integrated into its regular offerings.