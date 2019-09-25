Watercolor Society of Oregon Fall 2019 Watercolor Exhibit

(Effigy by Ruth Armitage)

This fall’s juried exhibition marks the 54th year for the Watercolor Society of Oregon (WSO). The juror, Joyce Hicks, is a signature member of American Watercolor Society, and a frequent award recipient of many prestigious watercolor exhibitions.

The WSO started in 1966 with 38 members. Currently, it has more than 800 active members, hosts two juried exhibits each year and is one of the premier watercolor societies in the United States. The WSO offers its members the opportunity to participate in educational programs including critique groups, workshops and two annual conventions hosted in different communities throughout the state of Oregon.

To promote the work of the WSO, Hood Ave Art Gallery in Sisters will host an exhibit of artwork by Central Oregon WSO members. Hood Ave Art Gallery is located at 357 W Hood Avenue, Sisters (half-block west of Sisters Coffee Co. on Hood Avenue).

The WSO Central Oregon Exhibition will run from September 27 through October 20, 2019.

For more information, visit: info@hoodavenueart.com. The opening reception for this show is Friday, September 27, 4-7pm, as part of the Sisters 4th Friday Art Stroll.

The Watercolor Society of Oregon’s (WSO) upcoming exhibition will be showcased at the Barber Library/Rotunda Gallery located on the Central Oregon Community College campus (COCC) in Bend. The exhibit’s dates are October 5 through December 6, 2019. The campus’ library hours are Monday-Thursday 8am-10pm, Friday 11am-6pm and Saturday/Sunday 10am-6pm.

The opening reception is October 5, from 4-6pm

jhicksfineart.com • watercolorsocietyoforegon.com