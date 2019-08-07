Watercolor Society of Oregon Fall Exhibit Opens October 5

(Photo | Courtesy of Watercolor Society of Oregon)

The Watercolor Society of Oregon’s (WSO) upcoming exhibition will be showcased at the Barber Library/Rotunda Gallery located on the Central Oregon Community College campus (COCC) in Bend. The Opening reception is October 5 from 4-6pm.

The exhibit’s dates are October 5-December 6. The campus’ library hours are Monday-Thursday 8am-10pm, Friday 11am-6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-6pm.

This fall’s juried exhibition marks the 54th year for the WSO. The juror, Joyce Hicks, is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and a frequent award recipient of many prestigious watercolor exhibitions. Learn more about Joyce Hicks at jhicksfineart.com.

The WSO started in 1966 with 38 members. Currently, the WSO has over 800 active members, hosts two juried exhibits each year and is one of the premier watercolor societies in the United States. The WSO offers its members the opportunity to participate in educational programs including critique groups, workshops and two annual conventions hosted in different communities throughout Oregon.

To promote the work of the WSO, Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters will host an exhibit of artwork by Central Oregon WSO members September 27-October 20. The Gallery is located at 357 W Hood Avenue and the hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday 11am-4pm and closed Tuesdays. The opening reception for this show is Friday, September 27 from 4-7pm as part of the Sisters 4th Friday Art Stroll.

watercolorsocietyoforegon.com