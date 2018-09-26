Watkins Glen & Maxwell Friedman Group at Bend Roots Revival

(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44)

On Friday, September 28 Bend community favorite Watkins Glen will be throwing down classic twists from Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and The Band by closing out the night at the Redbird Stage from 9–10pm. The Maxwell Friedman Group featuring our very own Northwest wunderkind will be opening the night with loads of funky soul at the Redbird Stage from 7:15-8:15pm.

The 2018 Bend Roots Revival is scheduled for September 28-30, and will take place between the Art

Station and Deschutes Brewery warehouse across from the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Shevlin-Hixon Road. Featuring 120 performances and educational workshops this year, the Revival is family-friendly and admission is FREE.

About Watkins Glen

Named after the biggest Rock concert of the 70s, Watkins Glen is an Oregon-based Rock n’ Roll band that strives to create magical musical moments while paying tribute to the repertoires of four legendary American bands: The Band, The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band and Little Feat. Band leaders Gabe Johnson & Evan Read-Mullins, also guitarist and keyboardist for popular Funk/Rock outfit Elektrapod have gathered some of the very best musicians from the Oregon music scene with the intention of creating one of the most authentic, inventive and compelling Rock n’ Roll bands in the West. In just a very short time, Watkins Glen has developed a reputation for delivering great renditions of these bands’ classic songs, writing truly creative set lists and whipping audiences into frenzy with their scorching improvisational live jams. Highlights so far have included high profile appearances at 4 Peaks Music Festival, Juan de Fuca Festival, US Fest, Bend Summerfest, Bend Fall Fest, Bend Roots Revival, McMenamins’ St Patrick’s Day Celebration and multiple performances at indoor music venues in Oregon w/ national acts such as Pink Talking Fish, MarchFourth and more.

About Maxwell Friedman Group

Maxwell Friedman was just nine years old when he discovered a dusty Hammond M3 in the corner of his piano teacher’s garage. The sensation of moving the drawbars and hearing the Leslie spinning next to him was a magical moment that changed the course of Maxwell’s musical trajectory. At age 11, he met famed organist Tony Monaco and began an educational journey with Tony as his organ mentor. Since then, Maxwell has become a rising star in the live music scene. The Hammond artist has shared the stage with musical heavy hitters such as Karl Denson (legendary saxophone player of the Rolling Stones and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), George Porter Jr., Skerik, Michael Franti, Tony Monaco, The Werks, ALO, & Tank and the Bangas to name a few. At 12, Maxwell gave a Ted talk about how music has empowered him in all aspects of his life.

When he is not performing, Maxwell is making beats in his home studio, skiing Mt. Bachelor, and enjoying the outdoors in his hometown of Bend. He is currently working on his demo EP, recorded at the legendary Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco. Maxwell’s command of the stage is well beyond his years, and he hopes to be an inspiration for the next generation of music lovers. As a young band leader for the Maxwell Friedman Group, he is creating a funky, soulful, jazzy sound with his band (Mark Karwan, Connor Streeter, & Gabe Johnson) that he dubs “neo-jazz funk soul fusion.”