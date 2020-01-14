WBCN & the American Revolution at Tin Pan Theater to Benefit KPOV

KPOV is proud to join BendFilm and LC Media Productions in presenting WBCN and the American Revolution at the Tin Pan Theater Friday, January 24 through Thursday, January 30. All 14 screenings of this film will benefit KPOV.

WBCN and The American Revolution is a feature-length documentary film that takes viewers on a dazzling, rock and roller-coaster ride to witness the historic political, social and cultural changes that took place in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The film tells the story of the legendary, radical underground radio station WBCN-FM through the explosion of music and counterculture, anti-war activism, civil rights struggles and the women’s and LGBTQ liberation movements.

WBCN and The American Revolution features leading political, social, cultural and musical figures, including Bruce Springsteen in his first radio interview, Jerry Garcia, Lou Reed, Patti Smith in her first live radio broadcast, Noam Chomsky, Abbie Hoffman and Jane Fonda.

Go to tinpantheater.com to view screening times and purchase your advance ticket. Please click one of the “Donation to Support This Screening” buttons. Your donation will go to KPOV.

A trailer of the film can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/375965109.

A podcast of KPOV’s interview with filmmaker Bill Lichtenstein can be heard at kpov.org/radical-songbook-podcast/2019/10/14/wbcn-and-the-american-revolution-w-film-director-bill-lichtenstein.

“KPOV thanks BendFilm, Tin Pan Theater and film producer and director Bill Lichtenstein for their generosity in making this fundraiser possible,” said KPOV Board President Michael Funke. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with other community organizations on cultural activities like the screening of this great film. Working together benefits us all.”

kpov.org