Your Arts & Entertainment Weekly Picks 2/10-2/16

No snow for now! Take the chance to check out some events around town:

Friday Feb 10

Jazz at The Oxford with The Brubeck Brothers’ Quartet

The Oxford Hotel

8pm

An exciting, dynamic jazz group featuring two members from one of America’s most accomplished musical families. Although the quartet’s style is rooted in “straight-ahead” jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures.

$45

www.oxfordhotelbend.com

Saturday Feb 11

The Vagina Monologues

2nd Street Theater

3 or 7:30pm

Each of the monologues deals with an aspect of the feminine experience. A recurring theme throughout the piece is the vagina as a tool of female empowerment, and the ultimate embodiment of individuality. Proceeds from the performance benefit Saving Grace.

Parents are advised some material may not be suitable for young children.

$16/19

www.2ndstreettheater.com

Sunday Feb 12

Cowboy Carriage Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides

Downtown Bend

7pm-9pm

Enjoy a romantic ride around Downtown Bend with your special someone, complete with white horses.

$250

www.cowboycarriage.us

Monday Feb 13

Central Oregon Concert Series featuring Kotaro Fukuma

Bend High Auditorium

7:30pm

Guest artist Kotaro Fukuma, piano, performs Mozart’s Overture to The Impresario, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 (Italian).

Free

www.cosymphony.com

Tuesday Feb 14

Natural History Pub: Restoring the Range

7pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis

What do a sage grouse, wildfire and an Italian pasta-making machine have in common? They’re all part of an innovative research project seeking new methods for re storing degraded arid rangelands for the benefit of nature and people. Jay Kerby, Southeast Oregon project manager with The Nature Conservancy, will explain how a non-native grass is dramatically transforming the sagebrush ecosystem to the detriment of wildlife, ranching and human health. He will explore why traditional restoration methods are not up to the challenge, and how good science and pioneering thinking are imagining a new approach to landscape restoration.

Free

RSVP: www.highdesertmuseum.org

Wednesday Feb 15

Mixed Media- Express Yourself!

Circle of Friends Art & Academy

12:30pm

Create a New You for the New Year! Start off with a blank slate & decorate your own little “mini-me” — or maybe a “mini-you” for someone special. Maybe you’ll add hopes, dreams, and intentions. Or maybe you’ll simply create a little gal or guy that just speaks to you. Your instructor will provide all the necessary supplies (mini-me, magazines, decoupage solution, paint markers). However, students are welcome to bring their own pictures, photos or other media. If not sufficiently dry by the end of class, your figure may be picked up the following day. When booking this class, please use the comment box to tell the instructor whether you want a male or a female mini-me figure. Your fee covers ALL class materials. This class is appropriate for all adults, and ages 12-16 when accompanied by an adult.

$45

www.circleoffriendsart.com

Thursday Feb 16

An Evening of Inspiration with DPS Cinematics

Crows Feet Commons

6pm

DPS Cinematics is a collection of short films showcasing the beauty, connection, collaboration and the culture of the ski community. Us skiers and snowboarders are a unique breed that revel in the cold air, the connection to mother earth and the security of our brotherhood.

These films leave you in awe and wonderment of the lives that we live and will inspire you to seek your next adventure. In addition to a great evening of films, DPS, Crow’s Feet Commons, New Belgium and other will be raffling off some great products and all proceeds will go to Central Oregon Avalanche Association.

Beer will be provided by New Belgium Brewing, a co-sponsor of Cinematics.

Attendance will be limited to 60 people, get your tickets in advance!

www.crowsfeetcommons.com