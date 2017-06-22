Ween Kicks Off July at Les Schwab Opening

Les Schwab Amphitheater (LSA) plans include more concerts than ever, set to bring throngs of people to the banks of the Deschutes this summer.

Ween! — July 1

Last performance at the LSA was six years ago. Childhood friends Aaron Freeman (Gene Ween) and Mickey Melchiondo (Dean Ween) are back to bring their eclectic mix of funk, soul, country, gospel, R&B, punk, metal and more.

LSA with DEFTONES + RISE AGAINST! — July 4th

“We’ve been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn’t be more excited and can’t wait to see you at the shows,” Deftones said in a statement.

Slightly Stoopid, Iration & J Boog— July 15

Fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk.

Jack Johnson SOLD OUT— July 20

An Evening with The Avett Brothers — July 21

The songs are honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. But, the heart and the energy with which they are sung, is really why people are talking, and why so many sing along.

Diana Krall — July 25

All tickets include a download of Krall’s upcoming album Turn Up The Quiet, celebrates jazz and the Great American Songbook, reuniting her with Grammy Award-winning producer, Tommy LiPuma.

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton — August 4

This will be the first time Frampton has performed at the amphitheater.

Michael Franti & Spearhead — September 8

Blending hip hop with a variety of other styles including funk, raggae, jazz, folk and rock.

Modest Mouse — September 22

Modest Mouse formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington and has become, over the past two decades, the indie rock gold standard: one of the few bands capable of achieving massive popularity without sacrificing their longtime fans.

