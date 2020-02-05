Ween Set to Play the LSA on July 4, Michael Franti Performs July 17

(Photos | Courtesy of The Old Mill District)

The Boognish is headed to Bend. The gloriously weird/brilliant/iconic alt-rocker group Ween is slated to play at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on July 4.

Online-only presale runs Thursday, February 6 from 10am-10pm at http://bit.ly/Ween2020.

Password = local

General on-sale opens Friday, February 7, at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Then later in the month, Michael Franti will perform on the July 17. Franti is the ultimate human feel-good machine and will perform with his band Spearhead. Rising Canadian band Bombargo is set to join Franti at the Amphitheater.

Online-only presale runs Thursday, February 6, from 10am-10pm at http://bit.ly/Franti2020.

Password = local

General on-sale opens Friday, February 7, at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

bendconcerts.com