I Am My Own Wife, A Beautiful & Intricate Tale of Survival

Stage Right Productions presents the Tony and Pulitzer prize winner, I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright at 2nd Street Theater June 16-

July 1.

I Am My Own Wife, directed by Juliah Rae and starring Randy Heise, is the astonishing true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a transvestite and celebrated antiquities collector who successfully navigated the two most LBGTQ oppressive regimes of the past century — the Nazis and the Communists —all while openly gay and defiantly in drag.

She was both honored as a cultural hero and accused of colluding with the Stasi. Her story, woven around a vivid portrait of Germany in the second half of the twentieth century, tells a morally complex tale about what it takes to be a survivor in the face of all odds. Wright uses more than thirty characters—all played here by the masterful Randy Heise to piece together Charlotte’s controversial life.

As the character Doug says to her in the play, “First the Nazis, and then the Communists? It seems to me, you’re an impossibility! You shouldn’t even exist.”

Stage Right will be offering a special discount to all PLFAG and The Human Dignity Coalition to I Am My Own Wife.

June 16-July 1 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm with two Sunday matinees at 3pm.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 students/Seniors.

2nd Street Theater

220 NE Lafayette, Bend

541-312-9626

www.2ndstreettheater.com