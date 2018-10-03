Wild and Scenic River Film Screening of “Upriver” in Sisters

Join the Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest

On October 5 at The Belfry

In early October, the Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest are hosting a film screening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

The movie, Upriver is a ‘watershed film’ that explores one of the nation’s most active river conservation movement just over the Cascade crest on the Willamette River. The event will be held at The Belfry in Sisters on October 5 starting at 7pm (doors open at 6pm). Tickets are $5 and are available for purchase at the door.

Before the film, Sisters District Ranger Ian Reid and Sisters Trail Alliance volunteer Gary Guttormsen will discuss restoration efforts on two local Wild and Scenic rivers, the Metolius River and Whychus Creek, near Sisters.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. This act signed by Congress in 1968 preserves designated rivers that have outstanding natural, cultural and recreation values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations. The Act protects 12,724 miles of 208 rivers, which is less than one quarter of one percent of streams or rivers in the United States.

For more information about events celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act visit https://centraloregonwildandscenic.org/.