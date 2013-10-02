Wild & Scenic Film Festival: A Climate of Change

One of the nation’s premiere environmental and adventure film fests is coming to Bend on October 3.

A benefit for the Oregon Natural Desert Association presented by E2 Solar, this year’s festival lineup this year takes the audience to Alaskan mountain peaks, through Japanese snowstorms and over coastal Californian raptor nesting grounds. It’s sure to rivet with storytelling about the natural world that both educates and inspires.

For the first time, two screenings will take place. The event also features refreshments and raffle prizes from local, environmentally minded businesses.

Thursday, October 3

The Old Stone Church, 157 NW Franklin Ave.

Matinee

Doors: 3:30pm

Show: 4–6pm

Tickets: $6 presale online | $9 at door

Evening show

Doors: 7pm

Show: 7:30–9:30pm

Tickets: $7 presale online | $10 at door

Tickets are on sale now at ONDA.org/wild&scenic.

Contact: www.ONDA.org or 541-330-2638

Presenting Sponsor: E2 Solar

National sponsors: Patagonia, Clif Bar, Sierra Nevada, Mother Jones

Local sponsors: Patagonia @ Bend, Stanley, Hydro Flask, Columbia Distributing, Nashelle, Pine Mountain Sports

THE FILMS

The Denali Experiment

Jimmy Chin, Renan Ozturk

Freeride skier Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and big mountain snowboarder Lucas Debari step out of their elements and make an attempt to climb, ski and snowboard Denali. Sage and Lucas get a helping hand from a huge cast of seasoned and professional climbers and ski mountaineers from the North Face Athlete Team, including Hilaree O’Neill, Conrad Anker, Ingrid Backstrom, Jim Zellers, Emilio Previtali and Giulia Monego, as the two embark on the hardest expedition of their lives. www.camp4collective.com

Return Flight: Restoring the Bald Eagle to the Channel Islands

Kevin White

The bald eagle was once an important avian predator in the Channel Islands, a group of islands just off the coast of Southern California. Then in the early 60s the bald eagles disappeared due to egg collecting, hunting and DDT contamination. This short film chronicles how a dedicated team of biologists and their partners has been working tirelessly for decades to bring the bald eagle back to the Channel Islands, leading to some amazing results.

The Gimp Monkeys

Fitz Cahall

What has four legs, five arms and three heads? The Gimp Monkeys. Craig DeMartino lost his leg after a 100-foot climbing fall. Pete Davis with born without an arm. Bone cancer claimed Jarem Frye’s left leg at the age of 14. While the three are linked by what they are missing, it is their shared passion for climbing that pushed them towards an improbable goal – the first all-disabled ascent of Yosemite’s iconic El Capitan. There was no cause. No call for awareness. No fundraising. “We are climbers first, disabled second,” says DeMartino. “If you’re a climber, you want to climb El Cap.” The Gimp Monkeys follows their successful ascent of Zodiac, a 1,800-foot route on the Southeast Face of El Capitan. Exceptional Athlete Award, Boulder Adventure Film Festival. www.ducttapethenbeer.com

One Beach

Jason Baffa, Farm League

Barefoot Wine proudly presents One Beach, a film that tells the personal stories of people who are using creativity and innovation to help keep the world’s beaches “barefoot friendly.” Directed by renowned surf filmmaker Jason Baffa and produced by Farm League, the film profiles six passionate people who are working to help fix the global beach trash problem. www.barefootwine.com

Public Lands, Private Profits: Too Special To Drill

Pierre Kattar, Tom Kenworthy, Christy Goldfuss

The Center for American Progress, in partnership with the Sierra Club, undertook a series of video mini-documentaries that revealed three places held in the public trust threatened by pending proposals to mine and drill in or around them. In Part Three, natural gas drilling would bring an ignoble end to Wyoming’s spectacular Noble Basin and its residents’ exceptional way of life.

Seasons: Winter

Brian Ward discovers an unexpected and new-found love for water in its frozen and expanded form.

The Story of Change

Free Range Studios, The Story of Stuff Project

Can shopping save the world? The Story of Stuff Project teamed up with Free Range Studios to create The Story of Change because shopping your values is a great place to start, but a terrible place to stop. In this video Annie Leonard walks through key ingredients for successful change-making: a big idea, commitment to work together, and citizen action. Watch this short animation and learn how you can flex your citizen muscle! www.storyofchange.org

Unicorn Sashimi

Ben Knight, Travis Rummel, Nick Waggoner

Throughout winter, relentless cold winds blow across Siberia and pick up moisture from the Sea of Japan. When this wet and frigid air pushes up against the mountains of Hokkaido, mind numbing amounts of snow fall on Japan’s northern most island, providing intrepid skiers and snowboarders an incredible playground to explore.

With the rounding of each turn, in the snow encrusted silver birch groves, we were positive that we were in the company of unicorns. Best Cinematography, 5point Film Festival; Best Ski Film, Boulder Adventure Film Festival. www.feltsoulmedia.com

Song of the Spindle

Drew Christie

In this animation, a man and a sperm whale have a conversation about who is smarter. Each one lists various upsides and downsides of human and cetacean brains, but eventually come to an understanding. Audience Award for Short Film, Ashland Independent Film Festival. www.drewchristie.com

