Winter in the High Desert Members of the High Desert Art League

(Photo above: Poppy Poetry, watercolor by Jacqueline Newbold)

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery presents Winter in the High Desert, paintings by members of the High Desert Art League (HDAL). The exhibit continues through February 19.

Winter in the High Desert joins the nine members of the league in the show of varied imagery and mediums. Professional artist members include Helen Brown, David Kinker, Jean Lubin, Dee McBrien-Lee, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes, Barbara Slater and Joren Traveller.

Helen Brown, an award winning artist and signature member in the Northwest Watercolor Society, exhibited her acclaimed My Journey with Lewis and Clark, featuring watercolor scenes of the explorers’ historic travels, from September 2017-January 2018 at the Oregon Historical Society, Portland, Oregon. Her art also appeared in the national publication SPLASH, The Best of Watercolor, published by North Light Books in 2015.

These exhibits and others featured her unique batik process with watercolor on rice paper which creates luminous, transparent and highly textured images. Brown’s current art at the Sunriver Lodge exhibit features batik landscapes depicting scenes from the Pacific Northwest including a mountain vista with a prodigious field of Fireweed as well as a rocky creek bed on a wooded hillside.

Also exhibiting watercolors, Jacqueline Newbold often captures images from travels in Europe while her current exhibit work depicts created scenes including brilliant red seasonal poppies. Her popular The Jacqueline Newbold Watercolor Travel Kit provides supplies needed to record such memorable scenes.

Primarily a watercolor artist, she also explores creative ways to incorporate other mediums into her art with articles published in the mixed-media magazine, Cloth-Paper-Scissors. Newbold’s book, Watercolor Journeys, guides beginning to advanced watercolor enthusiasts.

Joren Traveller, proficient in varied mediums, shows oil paintings on canvas and board in the Sunriver exhibit. An avid hiker and explorer of new places, the artist paints, “At least one scene from each trip as a remembrance of my adventure and in tribute to our beautiful and amazing country.” Her current imagery features Smith Rock and other natural and historic scenes.

The artist studied at Otis Art Institute before graduating Cum Laude from Cal Poly with a degree in microbiology and animal science. Her degrees reflect her love of horses and her competition in the highest levels of Hunters, Dressage and other events.

Sunriver Resort invites the public to the exhibition open all hours.

Billye Turner, art consultant, organizes the Sunriver Lodge art series, with info at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com