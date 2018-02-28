Winter is Here to Stay for March First Friday

Alleda Real Estate

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 1, alledarealestate.com

Featuring artist/photographer Kris Cranston First Friday from 5:30-8:30pm.

“I was born and raised in Bend, living on our Tumalo farm since the ’70’s.After retiring from a 25 year teaching career with the Redmond School District I returned to Tumalo Community School to teach art. My current paintings are acrylic and include painted paper, tissue paper and pen and ink. Using mixed media allows me to create a variety of textures and layers which adds to the artistic narrative of each piece. I value the whole process of each piece. I like to work on large and small surfaces, including large murals or panels. One of which is on site at the Tumalo school.”

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

featuring acrylic paintings and monotypes by Michelle Lindblom through April 1. The artist will attend the March 2nd opening.

Michelle Lindblom moved to Bend in 2015 and notes the impact of the move upon her art. She elaborates, “I acquired a renewed energy, depth and vibrancy within my work. With time to wander and wonder, I began to experience the subtleties of the high desert environment which seem to intuitively influence my art.”

Her solo exhibition at Franklin Crossing during March features mixed media artworks executed as monotypes, collages and acrylic paintings on

canvas. Lindblom’s monotypes (numerous in the exhibition), as well as other presented artworks, reflect both in hue and expressionistic imagery the “intuitive influence” of her new environment. She remarks, “A reverence for and dialogue with my psyche and awareness of the nuances of everyday experiences are what my images portray.”

Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Johnathan Bourke Trio performs with Bourke on guitar, Mark Karwin on bass and Kyle Pickard on drums. Billye Turner, art consultant, organizes art events for Franklin Crossing with info at 503-780-2828 and billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759, bendartcenter.org

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12-5pm. Exhibit admission is free.

Anna McKee, a Seattle-based artist who has traveled to Antartica, continues her exploration of ice landscapes with her exhibit, “Glacier: Persistent Ice in Motion” opening at Bend Art Center in March.

Also on display in March, Featured A6 Member Robin Thomas creates underpaintings with collagraph prints and ventures into bold color and abstraction with her new collection of mixed-media works. Thomas will be printing in the studio on First Friday, March 3, from 5-7 pm.

McKee will give an Art Talk on Saturday, March 3 at 5 pm. She will discuss her current work and share details of her project, Deep Ice, Deep Time. McKee will elaborate on her sources of inspiration: field sketches, photographs, and scientific imaging of glaciers and ice cores. A recipient of the National Science Foundation Artist and Writers Program, McKee maintains ongoing dialogs with several prominent glaciology scientists to inform her work.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. 541-383-7600, cascadesothebysrealty.com

March’s featured artist is Richard Bacon. Richard is a photographer living in Bend. “As a somewhat recent resident of the Pacific Northwest, I am constantly captivated by the majesty that surrounds this region. While I’ve always been someone who enjoys to document the moments at hand, landscape photography has become a natural development as I hike, camp and explore the state of Oregon and beyond.”

desperado a boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr., 541-749-9980

Presenting a new installation of paintings by Central Oregon artist Barbara Slater. Don’t miss Slater’s collection of oil paintings including Raven Bros, a wildlife painting using vivid color to capture this iconic symbol of good luck.

barbaraslater.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-325-6225, jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

Junque in Bloom is presenting an exhibit by SageBrushers artists during March. Included are

Pam Fortier, Sue McLaughlin, and Jennifer Ware-Kempcke. Pam has always been fascinated with how watercolors create such transparency and depth in painting. When she retired, she decided to pursue her love of watercolor and joined SageBrushers Art Society. Flowers are her favorite, but she is starting to paint other subjects as her understanding of watercolor evolves. Sue enjoys painting in both oils and watercolor. The beauty of this area and nature inspire her work. Jennifer chooses to portray the beauty of Central Oregon in watercolor, pastel or acrylic. A combination of realist and imaginary infuse her work with the reverence she has for the high desert. She blends color and form to create glowing landscapes that make you want to walk into them.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer and abstract painter, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30am-5pm, First Fridays and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110, 541-322-0421, layorart.com

Layor Art + Supply will be featuring Carolyn Parker’s “Dogs of Bend Art Show”. Parker is a professional illustrator who utilizes various mediums including pen & ink, Copic markers, and watercolor. Her depiction of various breeds are both spot-on & playful. ALSO: **A Mini-Art Show from The Boys and Girls Club will also be shown on First Friday and through the month of March. Come support our local kids and their artistic adventures.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840, lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio/gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mary Medrano Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave., #12

408.250.2732, www.MaryMedrano.com

Step away from the crowds and relax in an art studio that is filled with the latest works by Mary Medrano. Located above Thump Coffee and across from the Oxford Hotel in the heart of downtown is a hidden gem of a studio. Stop in and see what’s new.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, mockingbird-gallery.com

On First Friday, March 2nd from 5 to 9 pm, Mockingbird Gallery presents “Pale Reflections” a one-person show for Colorado artist Sandra Pratt. Please join us and Sandra; we will have wine, cheese from the local Cada Dia farm and the lovely music of Rich Hurdle and Friends. This show will run through March.

Sandra Pratt’s romantic landscapes and village scenes explore the potential for comfort in open, even barren spaces. Deserted village streets draw you into her work, while the aged quality of the buildings suggest rugged personalities. The places Sandra paints possess age and history, and have a particular charm and patina.

Sandra says, “I’m drawn to landscapes that evoke indefinite moments that create situations of ethereal mystery, and bring visual interest from synergy. There is a sense of familiarity and intensity when I paint, sculpting the paint to form scenes of color harmony and edge complexity.”

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents Karen Bandy’s expressionistic, acrylic paintings of Cascade Range peaks and other colorful and imagined scenes through April 27, 2018. Bandy will attend the Oxford First Friday champagne reception on March 2 from 5:30–7:30pm.

Karen Bandy, an artist since childhood, studied at the University of Oregon exploring drawing, painting, sculpture and design. Then in Portland, she created a successful career in jewelry design, continued through her 1987 move to Bend.

Her exhibit at the Oxford features expressionistic imagery such as Soul Attraction, a depiction of recognizable human forms walking across a vast blue expanse defined as water. Also, as a combination of expressionistic and abstract imagery, Bandy renders paintings with bright, complimentary hues as abstract foregrounds and expressionistic, yet recognizable objects such as Cascade Range mountains, serving as background.

Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503.780.2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1, 541-633-7148, thegallery@petersonroth.com, petersonroth.com

The gallery will be hung with fresh art for First Friday, which opens on March 2nd, from 5-9 pm. Please come on down and join us for some wine, cheese and fun. A few of the artists will also be on hand to answer any questions you might have. We are located beneath Silverado, next to Bend Alterations. Just follow the black staircase railing to find us! This presentation will hang through the month of March.

Peterson/Roth strives to cultivate a welcoming environment; to connect artists and the public. We are Bend’s only modern/contemporary gallery and are thrilled to provide this community with an alternative option for their art needs.

Premiere Property Group

1133 NW Wall Street, Ste. 103, 541-241-6860

MyBendRealEstate.com

Join Premiere Property Group for First Friday Art Walk where we will Michelle Odberg and her beautiful artwork on display as well as libations and snacks, 5-7:30pm.

Michelle started painting watercolors in 1992 and also works in pastel , acrylic and Chinese Brush Painting.

She moved to California, joined a couple of art groups near Sacramento, then started taking classes at the community college. She studied figure drawing, figure sculpture, facial expressions, watercolor and Color Theory. She is a member of SageBrushers Art Society and Plein Air Painters of Oregon in Bend.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, redchairgallerybend.com

March focuses on two unique Member Artists. Long time Bend residents Jeff & Heather Thompson are a husband and wife glass blowing team. They are well known for their colorful sea creatures and stunning vases as well as their freeform wall pieces. Their studio in southwest Bend has five hand built kilns and watching them create a piece is pure magic. Janice Rhodes paints in encaustics, a mixture of beeswax, tree resin and pigment. Her background in pastels is evident as each painting exhibits beautiful line work and colors that can be found in pastel combined with the textures and depth of the encaustic medium.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, sageframing-gallery.com

Abstractions featured thru March 31 with receptions on First Friday, February 2, 5-8pm and March 2.

Abstractions is an exploration of non-representational art. With a variety of Central Oregon artists participating in the show, they explore different interpretations of the term “abstract.” The dictionary defines the term as, “Emotional expression of an idea rather than a picture of a physical object.” Another definition states, “Achieving an effect by grouping shapes and colors in satisfying patters rather than by the recognizable representation of physical reality.” Whatever an individual’s take is on the subject, this show provides a variety of creative artistic interpretations.

The Bend Store

Featuring works by local artist Karen Ruane all month. During art walk only, Karen will also be doing a “pop-up shop” with smaller pieces.

In her more traditional paintings, Karen explores color, nature and form in a more controlled manner; magnifying the relationship between shape and aligned color. For over 15 years, since graduating magna cum laude from Art School at the University of Arizona, Karen Ruane has been producing, showing and selling artwork in Arizona, California and now Oregon, where she lives with her husband and two daughters.

Karen’s most recent accomplishments include being commissioned to create the seasonal Jubelale label for Deschutes Brewery, and founding a small grant program for emerging American female artists, called Rise&Art.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave

Featuring the work of SageBrushers artist, Jennifer Ware-Kempcke, during March. Jennifer is a Bend based artist who chooses to portray the beauty of Central Oregon in watercolor, pastel or acrylic. A combination of realist and imaginary infuse her work with the reverence she has for the high desert. She blends color and form to create glowing landscapes that make you want walk into them.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond St., Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001, Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Featuring Places We’ve Been, acrylic painting exhibit by artist Megan Marie Myers thru March 31 with an artist reception on First Friday from 5-8pm.

Megan Marie Myers is a painter, illustrator and native Oregonian. Her painting studio is walking distance from downtown Bend. A love of the outdoors is her constant inspiration; when she is not painting, she is out exploring trails and running in the Oregon outback.

Myers’ work explores themes of companionship, protection, wilderness and the greatest adventure of all, love. She typically uses children and animals as her central figures. Her intention is to represent the limitless sense of wonder, the yearning to explore and the resilience that each of us carry within. The characters in her work roam through Oregon landscapes, inspired by our region’s mountains, forests, deserts, rock formations and rivers.

After spending a decade working in arts administration in Seattle, Myers moved to Portland in 2012. There, she began to focus on her own work and build a business creating original artwork, fine art prints and greeting cards. In early 2016, she relocated again to Bend, bringing her closer to the outdoors where she relishes exploration, the foundation of her artwork. All of Myers’ work is painted by hand.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District, 541-385-9144, tumaloartco.com

Our March exhibit “Landscapes from the Mountains to the Sea and the Animals that Inhabit Them”,opening March 2 from 4-8pm,features new watercolor batik paintings by Helen Brown.

Fresh off her successful, 4-month exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society in downtown Portland, Helen will include several of her Lewis and Clark paintings, as well as new images of local landscapes in her March show. “After focusing heavily on Lewis and Clark’s journey for the last two years, I am enjoying the freedom of painting whatever strikes my fancy! You’ll see horses, mountain flowers and my love for rice paper.” Whether framed or on canvas cradles, one common quality of all of the pieces in her show is the rich texture she gets from using Japanese rice paper as substrate.