(Photo above: Below 0 | courtesy of Winter Wildlands Alliance)

14 years of Winter Celebration

Grab your winter adventure list and goggles to tune into a night of human-powered winter celebration at the 14th Annual Backcountry Film Festival. Mark your calendars for two screenings February 2 at the Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend at 6pm and 9pm, and a screening on February 7 at Sisters Movie House at 7pm. The Festival is co-hosted by the Boise-based Winter Wildlands Alliance and Discover Your Forest, the local non-profit partner of the Deschutes National Forest.

Produced by Winter Wildlands Alliance, Backcountry Film Festival is shown at more than 100 screenings around the world. The festival is renowned for its collaboration with filmmakers from all corners of the globe, ranging grassroots to professional. The festival provides a fresh line-up committed to get everyone from van dwellers to weekend warriors awakened to the powder turns as well as environmental initiatives happening all around the world.

Funds raised for Discover Your Forest will go to Project SNOW (Studying Nature Outdoors in Winter), a program dedicated to providing a rich outdoor education experience for over 2,000 kids in Central Oregon.

This year’s program includes:

The Space Within, DPS Skis Cinematic | 5 min 28 sec

Ruth Gorge, Noah Howell | 8 min 1 sec

Below 0, Itai Hagage | 4 min 54 sec: Below 0 °

The End of Snow, Jane Zelikova and Morgan Heim | 20 min 35 sec

Follow Through, Anya Miller and Becca Cahall | 21 min 48 sec

Genesis, DPS Skis Cinematic | 5 min 50 sec

Idaho 12ver Project, Mark Ortiz | 12 min 10 sec

Adventure Not War, Max Lowe | 7 min 35 sec

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com at $10-$12.Raffle prizes, auction items and more will be up for grabs. These events will sell out so get your tickets early!