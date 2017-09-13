Women in Motion at High Desert Museum

Women’s sportswear was incredibly uncomfortable in the past, but that was nothing compared to the discomfort they felt from society. They were not welcome in the gym or pool, or on the field, court, path or slopes, no matter how they were dressed. Today, women have an astounding selection of sportswear and sports to choose from. How did this transformation come about?

Join Eileen Tannich Gose, author of Reflecting Freedom: How Fashion Mirrored the Struggle for Women’s Rights, who will explore how women had to go against the social order of the day before facing the challenges of nature and sports.

Wednesday, September 13

6:00 pm, doors open at 5:45 pm

No-host bar

Members $3, non-members $7