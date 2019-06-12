Woodward WreckTangle Bend to Open for the Summer with Ribbon Cutting Celebration Friday, June 14

Mt. Bachelor, a POWDR company, announced today that the Woodward WreckTangle in Bend will be celebrating its official opening this Friday, June 14 at its location in The Old Mill District. Offered in partnership with Woodward, an experiential action sports company also owned by POWDR, the WreckTangle is a ninja obstacle challenge for both kids and adventurous adults who are ready to play with purpose and take on the fun challenge of passing through ten different obstacles in the fastest time possible. Participants can also track their time, measure individual progression, and compete against other WreckTangle ninjas from around the country using the Woodward WreckTangle app on their mobile devices.

“WreckTangle is a fun Woodward experience that is a challenging yet accessible introduction to what Woodward is all about — empowering and inspiring the next generation of action sports,” said John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager. “We are excited to bring this experience to Bend and enjoy a beautiful summer of fun in town with this new addition to Mt. Bachelor’s summer activities.”

Starting June 14, the Woodward WreckTangle in The Old Mill District will be open for business daily (weather depending):

Opening Celebration: Friday, June 14, 3-8pm

Friday, June 14, 3-8pm Regular Hours: Open 10am-8pm daily through September 2, then 11am-6pm, Friday–Sunday in September, concluding on September

Open 10am-8pm daily through September 2, then 11am-6pm, Friday–Sunday in September, concluding on September Cost: $20 for a 1-hour session; $90 for a five-pack of 1-hour sessions; $160 for a ten-pack of sessions

$20 for a 1-hour session; $90 for a five-pack of 1-hour sessions; $160 for a ten-pack of sessions Location: The Old Mill District, 770 SW Columbia Street, Bend, OR 97702

The Old Mill District, 770 SW Columbia Street, Bend, OR 97702 Additional Information: com

The June 14 Opening Celebration schedule:

3pm: John McLeod — Welcome and WreckTangle introduction

John McLeod — Welcome and WreckTangle introduction 3:10pm: Isaac Caldiero — WreckTangle walk-through followed by full course run

Isaac Caldiero — WreckTangle walk-through followed by full course run 3:30pm: WreckTangle course clinic with Isaac (autograph signing available after clinic) WreckTangle clinic registration will be available on-site throughout the day Cost of the clinic is free 20 participants maximum

WreckTangle course clinic with Isaac (autograph signing available after clinic)

4:30pm: Rock climbing clinic with Isaac (autograph signing available after clinic) Rock climbing clinic registration is available on-site throughout the day Cost of the clinic is free 20 participants maximum

Rock climbing clinic with Isaac (autograph signing available after clinic) 6pm: Regular WreckTangle session #1 (50 percent off) Registration available on-site throughout the day on June 14 Cost is 50 percent off regular price ($10 each) 24 maximum participants 1st half hour is open play, 2nd half hour is individual timed runs Woodward swag bag will be given to the fastest time during the individual timed runs of this session

Regular WreckTangle session #1 (50 percent off) 7pm: Regular WreckTangle session #2 (50 percent off) Registration available on-site throughout the day on June 14 Cost is 50 percent off regular price ($10 each) 24 maximum participants 1st half hour is open play, 2nd half hour is individual timed runs Woodward swag bag will be given to the fastest time during the individual timed runs of this session

Regular WreckTangle session #2 (50 percent off) 8pm: Close

In addition to offering daily sessions throughout the summer, the WreckTangle in Bend will also be organizing weekly competitive events and end-of-season WreckTangle Championships.

The name WreckTangle comes from the rectangular shape of the rig and the fact that falling is okay. Each WreckTangle has ten obstacles, including a warped-wall finish. For 2019, WreckTangle will debut new and enhanced obstacles including:

Licorice Bridge — Three connected suspended, swinging tire strips that the ninja must navigate, testing his or her

— Three connected suspended, swinging tire strips that the ninja must navigate, testing his or her Climbing Wall — Two clear, acrylic suspended climbing wall panels with climbing holds of various levels, gaps and distances that ninjas must scale

— Two clear, acrylic suspended climbing wall panels with climbing holds of various levels, gaps and distances that ninjas must scale Trampoline Jump — Using two trampolines, the ninja must clear a center triangle wedge of varying heights to a raised landing

Using the Woodward WreckTangle app, participants can also compete in the World’s Fastest Ninja competition. Ninjas of all ages will compete on the Woodward WreckTangle for the fastest time in their age group, the fastest time by WreckTangle location, or to be crowned 2019’s World’s Fastest Ninja overall. The app uses a cloud-based timing and video system paired with an RFID bracelet worn by participants that measures individual progression and tracks timing and top performers across all U.S. WreckTangle locations. Using the app, participants can also view and share videos of their WreckTangle runs on social media.

For more information about Woodward WreckTangle and World’s Fastest Ninja 2019 competition qualification rules and regulations, please visit CampWoodward.com/WreckTangle and the WreckTangle app.

Media Note: Woodward WreckTangle photos and videos can be found here . Please give credit to Woodward.

