Worthy Brewing Pint Night ACA Fundraiser

(Tom Scott & Friends Marimba | Photo courtesy of Tom Scott)

Worthy Brewing has asked Arts & Culture Alliance back after a successful fundraiser last year. Worthy will generously donate $1 for every pint of beer sold to the Arts and Culture Alliance between the hours of 4-10pm on July 3.

We are delighted to include long time Bend resident and musician, Tom Scott and his talented elementary school students.

Tom Scott is the music teacher at High Lakes Elementary School. Having long studied the music of Zimbabwe, Scott has been teaching his elementary school students the art and culture of Zimbabwean marimba for years. His group will include a mix of students.

Worthy Brewing

495 NE Bellevue Dr, Bend, OR 97701

Music will play from 5-6pm but we will be receiving a $1 from every pint from 4-10pm that day.

artsandcultureco.org • worthybrewing.com