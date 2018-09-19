Writing with Prompts: Crafting Stories through the Side Door

Prompts encourage you to approach big topics in your writing – love, death, family, addiction, health – through “the side door.” The resulting stories read fresh and wildly creative.

This fall join an eight-week writing group with local writer Sarah Cyr and learn the practice of writing with prompts. Each week you’ll find community and support through facilitated discussion and small group writing. Prompts given will encourage memoir/creative non-fiction writing.

Eight Monday Evenings

September 24-November 12

6:30-8pm

Hawthorne Healing Arts, 39 NW Louisiana Drive (next to Troy Field in downtown Bend)

$185

***In honor of its 15th anniversary, 15% of the proceeds from this writing group will be donated to BendFilm. Gift in honor of Pamela Hulse Andrews.***

REGISTER HERE: http://www.sarahcyr.com/blog/2018/6/7/writing-with-prompts