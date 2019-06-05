(Clara Fuhrman, Kiarra Saito Beckman, Jon Caponetto and Taylor Gonzales | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Over its 23-year history, the Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to 148 Central Oregon classical music students. This annual concert is a showcase of the exceptional talent of these young musicians. On June 9 you can listen to many of the current scholarship recipients at the Festival’s 24th annual Young Artists Scholarship Concert at 7pm at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Sunriver. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and will go directly to support the scholarship fund.

Last year alone, 26 students ages 12 to 24 received $39,400 in three categories:

1) College or Music Conservatory tuition,

2) Private music lessons, and

3) Music camps for middle school, high school and college students.

Sunriver Music Festival’s

Young Artists Scholarship Concert

7pm | Sunday June 9

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

18143 Cottonwood Rd., Sunriver

sunrivermusic.org