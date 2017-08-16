Young Filmmaker to be Featured at August 19 PLAYAPresents

Cambria Matlow, a filmmaker from Portland, Oregon, will be the featured presenter at the August 19th PLAYAPresents that runs from 4 to 6pm.. She will address how the art we make and the technologies we devise can feed the needs of our communities. Matlow’s first feature-length film told the story of a young man in Mali, Africa who started a local solar energy business. Her portion of PLAYAPresents is sponsored in part by a grant made possible by the Oregon Humanities (O.Hm), a statewide nonprofit organization and an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. MARK YOUR CALENDAR

