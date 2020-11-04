Call To Artists: Cascade A&E Magazine Cover Artist

(Santa at Camp Sherman by Bill Hamilton)

Cascade A&E Magazine is looking for “Santa”… to don the December Front Cover. While we respect all faiths, in honor of the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, founder of Cascade A&E Magazine, we carry on her tradition!

Submissions can be of any medium, but must include Santa. The winner will have their art on the cover of the December 2020 Cascade A&E Magazine, as well as a cover story within the edition.

Send an image of your entry to jeff@cascadebusnews.com by November 6, 2020 or call 541-388-5665 with any questions.