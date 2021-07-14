Celebrate Redmond Ladies Night with us on Thursday, or Attend one of our Wine Tastings

(Photo | Courtesy of Lava Terrace Cellars)

Celebrate Summertime with Marquette Rosé De La Lave

Summertime is about adventures — exploring new places, foods and wines. We invite you to celebrate everything you love about summer with our Marquette Rosé De La Lave, with its aromas of sweet peach sprinkled with hints of citrus and strawberry. The first sip reveals notes of honey with a grapefruit burst followed by a lingering icy berry finish. We think it’s the perfect wine to take with you on a picnic, a day at the lake or a summer barbecue.

Marquette Rosé De La Lave is available at:

3rd Street Beverage

Bend-South Liquor Store

Black Butte Ranch – General Store

CE Lovejoys Brookswood Market

Central Oregon Locavore Indoor Farmers Market

Elixer Wine Group

Eqwine Wine Bar

Oliver Lemon’s Sisters

Oliver Lemon’s Terrebonne

The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar

Trailhead Liquor

Invite your friends to Redmond Ladies Night

Call your friends or send them a text and invite them to Redmond Ladies Night from 4-7pm Thursday, July 15 at Eqwine Wine Bar.

We will be pouring our wines. Enjoy an evening of shopping, socializing and wine tasting.

We also will be having wine tastings:

4-7pm Friday, July 16 at 3rd Street Beverage in Bend.

2-6pm Friday, July 23 at C.E. Lovejoy’s in Bend.

We have been moving at a thousand miles an hour — from planting more vines to bottling two wines to meeting with local businesses to wine tastings. The days are long and we are grateful we can celebrate our accomplishments at the end of the day with our wines. This quote sums up why we invest countless hours in our wine business – it’s something we truly love.

“I think the foremost quality — there’s no success without it — is really loving what you do,” said Malcolm Forbes. “If you love it, you do it well, and there’s no success if you don’t do well what you’re working at.”

Here’s to raising a glass and toasting to having a job you love and great wine to drink at the end of the day! Thank you for supporting us in our journey to grow grapes and make wines in Bend. Our customers are our inspiration.

Cheers,

Dina and Duane Barker

lavaterracecellars.com