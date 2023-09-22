Developing a Better Eye for Photography

https://images.pexels.com/photos/1579616/pexels-photo-1579616.jpeg

With the advent of technological advancements and social media, more and more people are becoming interested in photography.

An article published in the Frontiers of Psychology even sought to explore photography-related behaviors and found that people adopt photography as a way to depict reality, create memories, and establish social connectedness. But like any other art form, photography takes time, patience, and effort to improve and perfect. Whether you choose to take photos as a hobby or a potential career path, here are ways to develop a better eye for photography.

Understand your photography gear

Beyond learning the fundamentals of photography, understanding the key specs of your photography gear is also crucial to maximizing your creative opportunities. Consider how mirrorless cameras may be widely known for their affordability and portability, but they are still packed with features that help you creatively and technically improve your photographs. There’s the Sony Alpha A7C with a 33.0-megapixel sensor for high-resolution photos and 4K videos, while the Fujifilm X-T5 has an in-body image stabilization system for clear and sharp photos even in low-light conditions. Aside from camera settings, camera lenses can increase the detail and effectiveness of your shots. Take, for example, how the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II enables you to take wide-angle shots, from architecture and landscapes to wildlife photography.

Learn from more experienced photographers

Growing as a photographer also means being open to learning from more skilled and experienced photographers. In a previous article for A&E Weekly, photographer and scientist Sue Dougherty talked about the value of having expert photographers as mentors to learn from. Aside from analyzing and drawing inspiration from their photos, you can converse with them to acquire practical knowledge and advice on developing your distinct photography style. Dougherty mentions being a member of the Red Chair Gallery, which helps her share her images with fellow photographers. Try immersing yourself in a community of photographers you can learn from by joining local clubs, attending lectures by renowned photographers, or simply attending photography events and exhibitions. You can also take advantage of resources like books, magazines, and interviews where photographers commonly share their experiences and techniques.

Start creative photography projects

While it helps to take images frequently as practice for using your camera, you can take this a step further by starting a creative photography project. Not only does it allow you to set specific goals for the photography style you want to achieve, but it will also hone your creative thinking and experimentation. You can find inspiration for photography projects from grants and contests, such as the recently concluded Environmental Photography Grants by the conservation nonprofit Vital Impacts. As discussed in the Smithsonian Magazine article, the project focuses on community-led conservation efforts that visual artists must highlight through their storytelling skills and photography styles like portraiture and wildlife. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something simple, there are time-based prompts like the 30-Day Project that develops daily practice and commitment or A Day in the Life Of project that turns your attention to small yet equally important moments throughout the day.

Ultimately, don’t be afraid to continuously practice and experiment with taking photos. Try going out of your comfort zone when it comes to photography styles and techniques to truly gain a distinctive voice and story in your work. For more insightful pieces on photography and art, feel free to check out the rest of the posts here at Cascade Arts & Entertainment.