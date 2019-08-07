10 Barrel Brewing to Host Beer Wars August 14

(Photo | Courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing Co.)

Returning to unofficially kick off Bend Brewfest (August 15-17), 10 Barrel Brewing Co. will once again host the annual Beer Wars competition at its West Side pub on Wednesday, August 14 from 5-9pm.

Throwing it back to our old school days and one of 10 Barrel’s very first signature events, Beer Wars will feature an array of 10 Barrel’s own IPAs, highlighting the talents and dedication of brewers throughout the company.

The war this year — unlike past Beer Wars — will be a civil war. Head Brewers from all 10 Barrel pubs (Portland, Boise, Denver and San Diego) will descend on Bend with their very own arsenal of IPAs that will compete head-to-head with fellow 10 Barrel brewers in a blind tasting battle.

Respect and bragging rights are on the line, and it will be up to the people of Bend to decide which brewer takes home the prize for best IPA.

One new element to this pub-on-pub challenge will be the addition of “Wing Wars,” where head chefs from each of 10 Barrel’s brew pubs will feature their own hot wing recipe for attendees to enjoy and compliment their IPAs and vote for their favorite.

Open to the public, this year’s Beer Wars is civil war-themed (costumes are encouraged!) and will be accompanied by lots of prizes, healthy competition and live music. Cost to participate will be $10 including a commemorative beer wars snifter and five tokens which are each good for a three-ounce pour. Additional tokens will be $1.

10barrel.com