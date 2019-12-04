ACA Hosting Free Christmas Party on December 19

(Photo | Pexels)

The Arts & Culture Alliance of Central Oregon is celebrating 2019 and invites the public to join in on the fun at the ACA Holiday Party.

The event will take place on December 19 from 5 to 7pm at the Haven, 1001 SW Disk Drive, Bend. Food and beverages will be served, there will be music and the ACA will share what the organization has been doing, what its plans are for the future and will introduce the new 2020 board members. Wear your favorite holiday attire and invite your friends. The party is free and open to the public.

The ACA will also say “thank you” to three outgoing board officers, Kevin Barclay (chair), Kelly Cannon-Miller (vice chair) and Pam Beezley (treasurer), who have been with the ACA from the beginning. The board members have served their three consecutive terms and are all terming off. Please help ACA celebrate them and their contribution to the arts and culture community in Central Oregon.

artsandcultureco.org