Alumni Film Library Now Online!

Bend Film is excited to announce a collaboration with ticketing and now virtual film festival platform Eventive to bring its Festival archives online for audiences everywhere and offer a revenue share with participating filmmakers. This new streaming option will provide BendFilm members and fans access to selections from at least the last three years of one of the “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals In the World.”

Upon launch, the archives offer a variety of short and feature length titles including Mr. Fish: Cartooning From The Deep End, Pet Names, Fort Maria, Your Ride Is Here, Sole Doctor and Souls of Totality. New titles will be added regularly as alumni filmmakers continue to opt in. The streaming service is free for BendFilm members, or titles can be rented for $5 for feature films and $2 for short films. Revenue will be shared with filmmakers whether the views on this platform were free or paid. Browse title and rental information for the Alumni Film Library at watch.eventive.org/bendfilmnow.

bendfilm.org