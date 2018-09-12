An Invitation to the Jellicle Ball

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

CATS the Musical – Oregon Premiere!

September 14-22 the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation and Thoroughly Modern Productions invite you to the Oregon Premiere of CATS the Musical! Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS is one of the longest-running and most revered shows in musical theatre history. The musical score composed by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber (Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera), includes the poignant hit song Memory to be sung by Central Oregon’s Mollie Tennant (Les Miserables, Spamalot, Tower Christmas). Directed by David Dacosta (Beauty and the Beast, Rock of Ages, Annie, Mary Poppins), CATS features a larger-than-life junkyard playground, a GRAMMY-award winning score, mischievous costumes and choreography from professional dancer, Shannon Elliott. Says DaCosta, “Simply put, everyone is extremely excited to be the first in the region to perform this show.” Elliott learned and taught Gillian Lynne’s original choreography from the inaugural 1981 London production of CATS for Royal Caribbean’s recent restaging of the classic musical.

Additionally the Tower is hosting pre-show behind-the-scenes theatre talks with Crook County Drama Teacher, Anita Hoffman. The $10 talks include a free drink, a drawing for Beach Hut gift cards, signed posters and an insightful look at the ins and outs of this production. All proceeds benefit the Tower Theatre Foundation’s education outreach program, LessonPLAN.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office, by phone or online. Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $37, $42

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall St.

www.towertheatre.org

541-317-0700