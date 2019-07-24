Art & Music Happenings in the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Several art and music events are coming up in the Old Mill District, including the return of the Art in the High Desert festival for the 11th consecutive year. Highlighting the district’s commitment to nurturing the arts in the community, this annual event is surrounded by several other art-related initiatives, including plein air art events, permanent art installations and gallery exhibits.

Upcoming Art Focused Events:

Art in the High Desert, August 23-25: This weekend-long event is Central Oregon’s premier juried fine art and craft show, featuring more than 120 nationally acclaimed, hand-picked, visual artists from across the country and Canada. Ranked for the fifth year in the top 20 art shows nationally by Art Fair Sourcebook, this annual event has been presenting art lovers and collectors with impeccable fine arts and crafts for 12 years. artinthehighdesert.com

First Friday Art Walk, August 2: Tumalo Art Company welcomes an exhibition from a new artist or group of artists each month, featuring them during First Friday. In August, they will feature Katherine Taylor with her show Déjà Vu: Reinterpreting the Oregon Landscape Through an Altered Lens. The Lubbesmeyer Art Studio and Gallery will also feature select works from 4-8pm.

Lisa Lubbesmeyer at Frogwood Collaborative, auction on August 18 (Portland): Old Mill District local artist from Lubbesmeyer Art Studio and Gallery, Lisa Lubbesmeyer, was invited to participate in the Frogwood Collaborative artists’ camp. She will join artists from around the world August 11-17 and the work produced during the camp will be up for auction at a special event held August 18 in Portland. auctionfrogwoodcollab.com/2019-auction

Strictly Organic shows the work of Shelli Walters: Currently on display in the Old Mill District Strictly Organic coffee location is the mixed media work of local artist, Shelli Walters. Her pieces entitled Tapestry, Spirit Rush and Picnic are hanging in the shop and can also be seen at shelliwaltersstudio.com/shop

Live Music:

Greg’s Grill hosts Michael John: Every Tuesday through August 6, plus August 12, 19 and 27, 6-8pm. This long-time Central Oregon performer puts on a show that is all about generating fun, excitement and energy. His interactive performances captivate audiences and leave them motivated and longing for more.

Ticketed Concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, bendconcerts.com

August 10: B52s with OMD and Berlin

August 13: Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive

August 20: Josh Groban

August 24: CAKE with the Dandy Warhols

September 14: Gary Clark Jr.

October 3: Robert Plant and the Sensational Shapeshifters

Other:

Regal Cinemas ScreenX: The ScreenX experience is coming to Regal Cinemas in Bend early this fall. This revolutionary, multi-projection theatre experience extends the screen to the auditorium walls. This immersive format takes traditional movie going a step further, by surrounding the audience with a 270-degree panoramic visual and putting them in the center of the action. regmovies.com/screenx#

