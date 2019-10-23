Artists Jean Lubin & Laurel Werhane Exhibiting at Sunriver Library

(Dude Ranch Wrangler, 24”x20” by Jean Lubin and GoodLife Glass —Float Glass Bowls (greenhouse glass, shelving) — throw away glass (making art and keeping out of the landfill!) by Laurel Werhane)

The Sunriver Library will feature an exhibition of Jean Lubin’s art, opening October 29 through January 3, 2020. Jean’s oil paintings reflect her love for scenes of nature, wildlife and her specialty, equestrian art.

Born in California, Jean grew up in American Samoa and Juneau, Alaska, where she developed a passion for wildlife and the beauty of nature, and the long-lasting influences of these far-away lands are at the heart of her artistic spirit.

Jean’s paintings have been juried into shows throughout the West, and after nomination into membership at the Salmagundi Club, Jean enjoyed exhibiting in New York City. And after acceptance into three national shows in Kentucky, Jean was elected into membership in the American Academy of Equine Art.

Most recently, Jean’s painting was accepted into Art in the West at the High Desert Museum, and now a member of the High Desert Art League, Jean enjoys exhibiting throughout Oregon.

Specializing in equine portrait commissions, Jean’s studio and home are in Bend.

The Sunriver Library is also featuring GoodLife Glass by Laurel. The fused glass art display will be open to the public to view October 29 through January 9, 2020, with an artist’s reception at the Library on November 16 at 2pm. The artist will speak at 2:15pm.

Laurel found her passion in the mid-1980s when she was drawn into a stained glass shop and discovered they offered classes. Laurel had dabbled in art during college — jewelry making and leather work — but felt frustrated in her creativity because she didn’t have the drawing skills she thought were needed to be a true artist. Stained glass work gave her a creative outlet that didn’t require drawing because you basically follow patterns. After a couple of years of doing stained glass, Laurel took another class at that shop — this time in fused glass. She immediately knew this was the creative outlet she wanted to pursue.

Laurel loved the fluidity and organic feel that fused glass offers, but around that time she started traveling around the country for her career and the hobby faded into the background.

Nearly 30 years later, as a retirement gift, Laurel purchased her first kiln and decided to again pursue her passion for glass. New techniques had developed over 30 years and Laurel found herself turning to videos and experimentation to learn her craft. Laurel blends a number of techniques by adding screen prints, glass enamels and powdered glass into her fused glass designs. Her latest pieces are of greenhouse glass or float glass. Her future plan is to work extensively with this medium which is not recyclable and often discarded into landfills. Float glass has an organic feel in the textures, color and flow of the glass as it heats and cools. Laurel shapes the glass pieces in the kiln using ceramic or metal molds and techniques called “draping,” “drops” and “slumping.”

In addition, Laurel designs memorial keepsakes — fused glass pendants, candle holders, sun catchers and plates sprinkled with the cremation ashes of loved ones. She meets with the family and customizes her art to fit their special sense of style and design. Memorial keepsakes help heal the heart and keep memories close. As one customer stated, “You can make something beautiful out of grief.”

deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/sunriver • facebook.com/GoodLifeGlassbyLaurel